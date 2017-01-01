Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brian Chima (left) and his mother MaryLou Chima set tables for a dinner as they volunteer at the Haven of Rest Feb. 1, in Akron. Brian's father Lance Chima is in the kitchen washing dishes. The family volunteers with a group from The Chapel. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shelly Winkler (left) of Barberton and Kim Moser of Wadsworth set dinner tables as they volunteer with a group from The Chapel at the Haven of Rest Feb. 1, in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jan Pluck, volunteer coordinator for the Haven of Rest in Akronholds candy holders that volunteers made for clients who will attend their meals on Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kim Moser of Wadsworth volunteers at the Haven of Rest with a group from The Chapel as they prepare the tables for the Haven's clients Feb. 1, in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Volunteers (from left) MaryLou Chima, her son Brian Chima, Paula Schleis, Janice Taylor and Kim Moser dish up dinner for clients at the Haven of Rest Feb. 1, in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Volunteer Janice Taylor along with other volunteers from The Chapel dish up dinner for clients at the Haven of Rest Feb. 1, in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)