Russ Warner, a volunteer trainman, tells some of the history about the train and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park to train passengers as they ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ralph Gray, 92 (left) a volunteer trainman, tells some of the history about the train and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park to passengers Debra Walton of Akron and her daughter Porchia Walton of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as they ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
David Johnson, a volunteer conductor, assists train passenger Mary Louise Keefe of Kent to disembark using a lift after an excursion on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Volunteers Kenneth Curry (left) and his wife Sharlon Curry check the seats after passengers disembark the train on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kathleen Eitel demonstrates how she and other volunteers are restoring the woodwork on a bar inside one of the luxury cars on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
David Johnson, a volunteer conductor for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad talks about his experience as a volunteer onboard the train. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Makenzy Wilson (left) of Brunswick and her boyfriend Manuel Vazquez have their picture taken by Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad volunteer Kenneth Curry. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
