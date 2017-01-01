Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kenny Smith was a raw, unpolished basketball player when he walked into the gym at the Ed Davis Center two decades ago. Ultimately, he fine-tuned his game at Buchtel High School before landing a college scholarship.