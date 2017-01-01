Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Emily Moes of the Boca Loca Burrito Factory, tries out Cruis'n Blast during a media preview of Scene 75 Entertainment Center Monday in Brunswick. The facility, opening in three weeks, is located in the former Buehler's grocery store and it will offer go-karts, laser tag, a 4-D Motion theater, games and a Food Truck Alley in which Boca Loca will be one of the vendors. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The multi level laser tag arena inside the Scene 75 Entertainment Center Monday in Brunswick. The facility, opening in three weeks, is located in the former Buehler's grocery store and it will offer go-karts, laser tag, a 4-D Motion theater, games and a Food Truck Alleys. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The new Scene 75 Entertainment Center Monday in Brunswick.The facility, opening in three weeks, is located in the former Buehler's grocery store and it will offer go-karts, laser tag, a 4-D Motion theater, games and a Food Truck Alley. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Beacon Journal reporter Craig Webb plays The Walking Dead video game during a media preview of Scene 75 Entertainment Center Monday in Brunswick.The facility, opening in three weeks, is located in the former Buehler's grocery store and it will offer go-karts, laser tag, a 4-D Motion theater, games and a Food Truck Alley. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
There are two black light miniature golf games inside the Scene 75 Entertainment Center Monday in Brunswick. The facility, opening in three weeks, is located in the former Buehler's grocery store and it will offer go-karts, laser tag, a 4-D Motion theater, games and a Food Truck Alley. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A tour group is trapped by lasers in the The Vault, one of the attractions inside the Scene 75 Entertainment Center Monday in Brunswick. The facility, opening in three weeks, is located in the former Buehler's grocery store and it will offer go-karts, laser tag, a 4-D Motion theater, games and a Food Truck Alley. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jonah D. Sandler, founder and CEO of Scene75 Entertainment Center during a media preview Monday in Brunswick. The facility, opening in three weeks, is located in the former Buehler's grocery store and it will offer go-karts, laser tag, a 4-D Motion theater, games and a Food Truck Alley. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)