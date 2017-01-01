Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Amanda Sprinzl and her daughter Rebecca Sprinzl, 2, of Twinsburg pet adoptable Pitbull mix, Diamond, on Sunday outside the PetSmart in Macedonia. The Humane Society of Summit County's new mobile adoption center drives around on the weekends offering adoptable animals. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
PetSmart employee Shannyn Price of Cuyahoga falls offers treats to adoptable Pitbull mix, Diamond, on Sunday outside the PetSmart in Macedonia. The Humane Society of Summit County's new mobile adoption center drives around on the weekends offering adoptable animals. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
An adoptable kitten hang out in The Human Society of Summit County's new mobile adoption center on Sunday, outside the PetSmart in Macedonia. The adoption center drives around on the weekends offering adoptable animals. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rebecca Sprinzl, 2, of Twinsburg walks through The Human Society of Summit County's new mobile adoption center on Sunday outside the PetSmart in Macedonia. The adoption center drives around on the weekends offering adoptable animals. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Adoptable Pitbull mix, Diamond, gets some love from Debbie Danko of Sagamore Hills on Sunday outside the PetSmart in Macedonia. The Humane Society of Summit County's new mobile adoption center drives around on the weekends offering adoptable animals. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Adoptable ferrets rest inside The Human Society of Summit County's new mobile adoption center on Sunday outside the PetSmart in Macedonia. The adoption center drives around on the weekends offering adoptable animals. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)