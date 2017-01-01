Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Izzy Berdan, of Boston (center) wears an American flags as he chants slogans with other demonstrators during a rally against President Donald Trump's order that restricts travel to the U.S., Sunday in Boston. Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Demonstrators display placards during a rally against President Donald Trump's order that restricts travel to the U.S., Sunday in Boston. Trump signed an executive order Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
People protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, at the baggage claim area at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pa., Sunday. (Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
People gather for a rally in New York's Battery Park in New York, Sunday protesting President Donald Trump's immigration order. The order has sowed chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Protesters of all ages participate in an immigrants' rights' rally at Battery Park's Castle Clinton National Monument, Sunday in New York. President Donald Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives while protesters like these registered their opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)