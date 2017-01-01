Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
From left: Kelly and Heather Pariso of Coventry Township and Vanessa Sledge and Liza Willis of Cleveland enjoy some wine and food at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Tomei (right) from the Superior Beverage Group pours a glass of wine for Lyn Waters of Fairlawn at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Co-Chairs of the event Keith Busch (left) and Dr. Nicholas DiNicola pose for a photo at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
From left: Laura Petrella, Heather Hailer, Lindsay Hailer and Kathy Romita of Cuyuhoga Falls pose for a photo at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Missy McWharter of Munroe Falls (left) and Carrie Milkovich of Medina sample the food from Hudson's Restaurant & Catering at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
From left: Rafal and Stacey Sdachowicz of Sharon Center and Mollie and Rob Sheu of Richfield enjoy some wine and food at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kristen Wagner-Hilt of the Wine Trends Group pours a glass of wine for Larry Watson of Akron at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Barb Romero of New Franklin (left) and Anita Changet of Hartville check out their favorite restaurants at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
From left: Carol Krysevig, Anne Grealy, Janice Lantz of Akron and Lisa Swan of Tallmadge enjoy some wine and food at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Ben Stacey (left) of the Superior Beverage Group pours a glass of wine for Jessica Weygandt (center) of Canal Fulton and Heather Knight of Canton at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Lindsay Busch of Munroe Falls holds one of the live auction items, a basketball autographed by LeBron James, at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Guests sample food from local restaurants at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Guests who bought wine raffle tickets received a commemorative 20th anniversary bottle of wine at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Leah Moore (left) and Natasha Santos from the Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant in Akron where serving up sample of the restaurant's food at the Arthritis Foundation's 20th Annual Red & White Thursday night at Quaker Station in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)