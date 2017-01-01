Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ana Paula De Oliveira of Akron looks over ice buckets at the opening of the liquidation sale Thursday at the former Akron City Centre Hotel. De Oliveira said she purchased three ice buckets, some small trash cans and was looking to buy end tables and a coffee table. The liquidation sale attracted hundreds of people on its opening day and will continue at the downton Akron hotel until most items are sold. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brett and Jennifer Widenmeyer of Valley City start to take out 30 stacked chairs they purchased at the liquidation sale Thursday at the former Akron City Centre Hotel. The Widenmyers said they often hold large parties for family and friends around their pool and now no longer have to rent chairs for those events. They also bought five tables. The liquidation sale attracted hundreds of people on its opening day and will continue at the downtown Akron hotel until most items are sold.
(Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rollin and Mary Reth of Ravenna Township look over a floor lamp at the opening of the liquidation sale Thursday at the former Akron City Centre Hotel. The Reths took a picture of their lamp to see if their daughter wanted it. The liquidation sale attracted hundreds of people on its opening day and will continue at the downtown Akron hotel until most items are sold. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)