Tia Colvin , 12, of Akron performs the National Anthem at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Lori Porter of Akron explains to Walt Keith of Akron the rules of the Heads & Tails Raffle at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs Choir perform at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Honorary Chairs Cindy and Nick Browning of Hudson pose for a photo at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Lashawrida Fellows (left) of Cuyahoga Falls and Jessica Duncan of Akron pose for a photo at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Rob and Andrea Minster of Akron check out the silent auction items at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kara O'Neill and her husband Keith Kennedy of Green check out the silent auction items at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Jasmine McCalister of Cleveland, takes dessert orders from friends at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Katie and Terry Ellis of Sharon Center try to decide which dessert to sample at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Sheena Talenda (left) of Canton, Katie Burgett of Mogadore and Angela Swander of Brunswick check out dessert dash items at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Harry Bindreiter of Akron, Denise Sebrell and Nicci Chojnacki both from Green, check out Dessert Dash items at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Mariah Taylor, 10, of Akron, performs the song Greatest Love of All at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
It was a full house for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Twins Maquia and Marquis Sims, 12, of Akron perform a duet of the song Pie Jesu at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve's Aspire! Gala Saturday at St. George Family Centre in Fairlawn. Guests enjoyed dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a famous dessert dash, and a short musical program by the Boys and Girls Clubs Choir. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)