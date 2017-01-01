Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Applicants wait in line to enter a job fair, Wednesday at an Amazon fulfillment center, in Kent, Wash. Amazon plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses during the recruiting event. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Amazon workers cheer Jamie Rubinstein, center, first in a line of applicants, as they open a job fair, Wednesday at an Amazon fulfillment center, in Kent, Wash. Rubinstein arrived just over two hours before the event was to begin. Amazon plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses during the recruiting event. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Job candidates stand in line outside of a processing tent outside the Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, N.J., during a job fair, Wednesday. Amazon plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
An Amazon employee makes sure a box riding on a belt is not sticking out Tuesday at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J. Amazon is held a giant job fair Wednesday and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Jamie Rubinstein, left, first in a line of applicants, talks with Amazon worker Vanessa Chandler as he begins the recruitment process at a job fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at an Amazon fulfillment center, in Kent, Wash. Amazon plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses during the recruiting event. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)