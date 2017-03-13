Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Deputies of the ruling Fidesz-KDNP faction applaud re-elected Hungarian President Janos Ader, back, center, in the plenary chamber in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 13, 2017. In the second round of voting Ader received 131 votes, while presidential candidate of the opposition coalition and former ombudsman Laszlo Majtenyi had 39 votes. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)
Hungarian President in office Janos Ader, center, and his wife Anita Herczegh arrive to the plenary session of the unicameral Hungarian Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 13, 2017, when the deputies elect the President of Hungary for the next term of five years. Janos Ader is up against candidate of the opposition coalition Laszlo Majtenyi for the post. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)
Hungarian President Janos Ader delivers his speech in the foreground of Speaker of the Parliament Laszlo Kover during the plenary session of the unicameral Hungarian Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 13, 2017, when the deputies elect the President of Hungary for the next term of five years. Janos Ader is up against the candidate of the opposition coalition Laszlo Majtenyi for the post. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)
Hungarian Presidential candidate of the opposition coalition, Laszlo Majtenyi , delivers his speech during the plenary session of the unicameral Hungarian Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 13, 2017, when the deputies elect the President of Hungary for the next term of five years. Majtenyi is up against Hungarian President in office Janos Ader for the post. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)
Hungarian President Janos Ader delivers his speech during the plenary session of the unicameral Hungarian Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 13, 2017, when the deputies elect the President of Hungary for the next term of five years. Janos Ader is up against the candidate of the opposition coalition Laszlo Majtenyi for the post. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)