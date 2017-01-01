Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
People watch the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag and then lowering it on half-mast in front of the Parliament building to mark the day of mourning observed for victims of the crash of a Hungarian bus in Italy, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. A bus carrying Hungarian secondary school students on a ski trip returning from France to Hungary crashed on a highway near Verona last Friday night, killing more than a dozen. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)
A survivor, right, is embraced by another girl as they stand at a makeshift memorial outside Szinyei Merse Pal Secondary School to pay tribute to victims of the crash of a Hungarian bus in Italy in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Hungary observes a day of national mourning after a bus carrying students of this secondary school from France back to Hungary crashed on a highway near Verona last Friday night killing more than a dozen people. (Bea Kallos/MTI via AP)
Budapest students light candles at a makeshift memorial outside Szinyei Merse Pal Secondary School to pay tribute to victims of the crash of a Hungarian bus in Italy in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Hungary observes a day of national mourning after a bus carrying students of this secondary school from France back to Hungary crashed on a highway near Verona last Friday night killing more than a dozen people. (Bea Kallos/MTI via AP)
Hungarian President Janos Ader, right, offers his condolences to mourners after the national flag was hoisted and then lowered on half-mast during a ceremony in front of the Parliament building to mark the day of mourning observed for victims of the crash of a Hungarian bus in Italy, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. A bus carrying Hungarian secondary school students on a ski trip returning from France to Hungary crashed on a highway near Verona last Friday night, killing more than a dozen. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)