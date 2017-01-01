Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ginny Griffin, of Akron, (left) gets a kiss from her husband Jim Griffin as she holds her new teddy bear with a recording of Jim's voice at Build-A-Bear Workshop in Summit Mall Thursday in Fairlawn. Ginny has dementia and the bear with Jim's voice is meant to comfort her at her healthcare facility when Jim is not nearby. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ginny Griffin, of Akron, waves at her husband Jim Griffin as she waits for her new teddy bear to be stuffed that will have a recording of Jim's voice at Build-A-Bear Workshop in Summit Mall Thursday in Fairlawn. Ginny has dementia and the bear with Jim's voice is meant to comfort her at her healthcare facility when Jim is not nearby. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ginny Griffin, of Akron, is given her new teddy bear with a recording of her husband Jim's voice at Build-A-Bear Workshop in Summit Mall Thursday in Fairlawn. Ginny has dementia and the bear with Jim's voice is meant to comfort her at her healthcare facility when Jim is not nearby. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)