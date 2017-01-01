Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The hydrogen fuel cell Genesis GV80 concept SUV is shown during a media preview at the New York International Auto Show, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The interior of the hydrogen fuel cell Genesis GV80 concept SUV is shown during a media preview at the New York International Auto Show, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)