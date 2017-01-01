Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Winery at Wolf Creek owners Deanna and Andy Troutman with their children Sophia (far left) and Asa survey the damage on Friday in Norton, after a early Tuesday morning explosion at the the distillery located below the winery party room. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Winery at Wolf Creek owner Andy Troutman and his son Asa survey the damage on Friday in Norton, after a early Tuesday morning explosion at the the distillery located below the winery party room. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sophia (left) and Asa Troutman feed the llamas and goats at The Winery at Wolf Creek on Friday in Norton, after a early Tuesday morning explosion at the distillery located below the winery party room has kept the local winery closed. Owners Deanna and Andy Troutman stand behind. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A charred brandy barrel at The Winery at Wolf Creek on Friday in Norton, after a early Tuesday morning explosion at the distillery located below the winery party room. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A charred bottle of white lies, rests amid the aftermath of a early Tuesday morning distillery explosion at The Winery at Wolf Creek on Friday in Norton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The charred aftermath of a early Tuesday morning distilery explosion at The Winery at Wolf Creek on Friday in Norton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)