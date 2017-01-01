Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 13, 2012, file photo, police officers and supporters clap as Officer Richard Haste, center, exits the courthouse after posting bail in New York. Haste pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in the shooting death of unarmed, black teenager Ramarley Graham. Haste was expected to offer his first public account of the slaying at his department disciplinary trial on Friday. Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in the 2012 death of Graham, but the case was ultimately dismissed. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
In this Feb. 18, 2012, file photo, Franclot Graham leans over his son, Ramarley Graham, in his casket before funeral services in the Bronx borough of New York. Officer Richard Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in the 2012 death of 18-year-old, Graham, but the case was ultimately dismissed. Haste was expected to offer his first public account of the slaying at his department disciplinary trial on Friday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)