Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Diamond Grille is pictured in thus Aug. 2013 file photo, The iconic Diamond Grille steakhouse is changing hands. Katie Stack, a waitress at the Akron restaurant, and her husband John Stack have bought the restaurant for an undisclosed price. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file)
The Diamond Grille is pictured in thus Aug. 2013 file photo, The iconic Diamond Grille steakhouse is changing hands. Katie Stack, a waitress at the Akron restaurant, and her husband John Stack have bought the restaurant for an undisclosed price. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file)