Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Peterman (4) runs a drill during practice for the Senior Bowl, Jan. 25 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Josh Dobbs competes during the NFL Pro Day on March 31, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
North squad quarterback Nate Peterman (4), of Pittsburgh, is tripped and tackled by South squad defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92), of Villanova, as he scrambles during the second half of the Senior Bowl, Jan. 28, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)