Zach Tyson, owner of Tyson Construction, poses for a photo inside a home he is constructing in Destrahan, La. General contractors and other small businesses in the remodeling industry can look forward to strong growth in the coming years, but the big force behind that business may be surprising: baby boomers. Tyson estimates that between 30 percent and 40 percent of his revenue is coming from boomer renovations, up from 15 percent to 20 percent five years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)