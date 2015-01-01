Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This Oct. 1 photo released by NBC shows Alec Baldwin portraying Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," in New York. Trump's response on Twitter was, "Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks." (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
In this Aug. 14 photo, United States' Michael Phelps displays his gold medal for the men's 4 x 100-meter medley relay final during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
This Sept. 26 photo shows Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. The debate attracted 84 million viewers, the most ever for a U.S. presidential matchup. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
In this March 25 photo, the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger performs a free concert in Havana, Cuba. "Havana, Cuba, and the Rolling Stones!" Jagger cried. "This is amazing! It's really good to be here! It's good to see you guys!" (AP Photo/Enric Marti)
In this Oct. 1 photo released by NBC, Kate McKinnon portrays Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," in New York. McKinnon was one of nine actresses who has portrayed Clinton on the popular late night comedy series. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
Katy Perry performs during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Perry was one of many celebrities to attend the DNC supporting Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
In this Dec. 15, 2003 photo, singer/songwriter David Bowie launches his United States leg of his worldwide tour called "A Reality Tour," at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bowie, the innovative and iconic singer whose illustrious career lasted five decades, died Jan. 10, 2016, after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Beyonce performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, Calif. The halftime show is allegedly headlined by Coldplay, but it's BEYONCE who rules with a commanding performance of her new song, "Formation" proving that Queen Bey is still very much among our royalty. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
In this Feb. 4, 2007 photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI NFL football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince died at his home in Chanhassen, Minn. on April 21 at the age of 57. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
This 1966 file photo shows world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali. Ali, the magnificent heavyweight champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports and captivated the world, died June 3, after a three-decade battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 74. (AP Photo)
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Hamilton" performing at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre in New York. In April, "Hamilton" won the Pulitzer for drama and current Treasury Secretary Jack Lew reversed a plan to bump Hamilton from the $10 after fans kick up a fuss. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." Movie audiences are introduced to the candy-colored, old-fashioned musical ode to Tinseltown, by young director Damien Chazelle. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)