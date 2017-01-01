Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Environment and Public Works Committee member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., points to a chart as he questions Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday during Pruitt's confirmation hearing before the committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
If Browns coach Hue Jackson is going to fall in love with Clemson national championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson before April’s draft, it won’t happen next week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.