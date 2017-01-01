Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip are applauded by staff as they return to 10 Downing Street, after seeking permission from Queen Elizabeth to form a new government, in London, Friday. Theresa May has confirmed she plans to stay on as Britain's prime minister to provide certainty to the country, with support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster and speaks to the media, surrounded by her party Members of Parliament, during a press conference at the Stormont hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May says she'll stay on as UK prime minister despite her Conservative Party losing its majority in parliamentary elections. She says she's forming an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland to stay in power.� (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn is greeted as he arrives at Labour party headquarters in London, Friday. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament and pressure mounted on her Friday to resign. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip stand on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, London, after addressing the press Friday following an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace where she asked to form a government. May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
This is a July 25, 2016 file photo of of Arlene Foster (left) leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, during a meeting in Belfast. Theresa May could need the support of the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland in order to form a new government. Britain's general election has ended with no party winning an outright majority, bringing the second so-called hung Parliament ����������� (Charles McQuillan/PA, via AP)