Colonel Pat Work of the U.S. Army's 82nd airborne division looks at the skyline, as he meets with Iraqi commanders near the front lines, on the rooftop of a house in Mosul, Friday. He warned that as Iraqi forces close in on the Islamic State group's last remaining positions in Mosul the troops are at increased risk of friendly fire attacks. (AP Photo/Balint Szlanko)
In this Dec. 27, 2015 file photo, Iraqi security forces search a building in the government complex in central Ramadi, Iraq. The Islamic State group's hold on Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, has shrunk to just two square kilometers (about one square mile). After more than eight months of some of the most intense fighting against the extremist group, Iraq's Prime Minister has pledged victory is near. (AP Photo/Osama Sami)
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier exchanges fire with Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Friday. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
An Iraqi man uses an open air shower to cool off from the summer heat, in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim)