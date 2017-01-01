Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mogadore's Gary Strain (36) leads the Mogadore Wilcats onto the field before their Division VI regional semifinal game against Berlin Center Western Reserve at Ravenna Stadium. Mogadore won 28-7 and is preparing for this weeks regional final against Youngstown Christian.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore High School principal Russ Swartz shows off a 1954 state championship trophy in the school's new trophy case on . The names of all 20 players are inscribed on the trophy. The tradition of football excellence and community support is all over the tiny community as the Mogadore Wildcats prepare to take on Youngstown Christian on Friday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The tradition of football excellence and community support is all over the tiny community as the Mogadore Wildcats prepare to take on Youngstown Christian on Friday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The tradition of football excellence is evident by the many state championship banners in the Mogadore High School gym. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)