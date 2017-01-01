Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Harford County Sheriff's Officer Cpl. Kevin Phillips, 33, as he speaks at the sheriff's office in Harford County, MD. Cpl. Phillips accidentally overdosed after responding to the scene of a drug overdose, simply by coming into contact with a trace amount of the synthetic opioid carfentanil. "My face felt like it was burning. I felt extremely light-headed. I felt like I was getting dizzy," he said. (AP Photo/Juliet Linderman)
Harford County Major John R. Simpson is seen at the Harford County Sheriff's Office, MD., holding up elements of a protective suit that the sheriff's office is now providing to deputies sent to crime scenes involving heroin and synthetic opioids. After a deputy accidentally overdosed while at a drug scene, the department rushed to procure protective gear and establish protocols for officers responding to drug scenes. (AP Photo/Juliet Linderman)
As a former thespian, I am very familiar with the terms stage left and stage right. I’m even familiar with falling off a stage and into the orchestra pit, which I did about 10 years ago when I emceed our church Christmas concert in the Strongsville High school auditorium. Let me tell you this is not a good thing to do, especially in front of hundreds of people who gasp as you go down.