This Feb. 2017 photo shows a colorful mural in the Hill District of Pittsburgh honoring playwright August Wilson and his work. The Hill District offers a rich map of places and stories connected to Wilson's plays, nine of which are set in Pittsburgh. Artist Kyle Holbrook created the mural with children from a local arts program. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
This Feb. 2017 photo shows images in the windows of the August Wilson House in Pittsburgh. The photos show actors and actresses who played in an outdoor production of Wilson's play "Seven Guitars" which was staged in the backyard in 2016. Wilson lived in the upstairs apartment at the house from his birth in 1945 until 1958 with his mother and siblings. The house, a historic landmark, is under renovation and expected to open to the public in 2018. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
This Jan. 2017, file photo, shows the birthplace of playwright August Wilson at 1727 Bedford Ave. in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
This Feb. 2017 photo shows a historical marker paying tribute to Josh Gibson in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. Gibson was a power hitter and the second player from the Negro Leagues to be put in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Gibson's story is mentioned in "Fences," a play by Pittsburgh native August Wilson that was made into a movie. Viola Davis won an Oscar for her role in the movie. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
This Feb. 2017 photo shows St. Benedict the Moor Church with a black figure of the saint, arms outstretched, atop the church in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. Playwright August Wilson spent his childhood in the neighborhood and attended Catholic schools. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
This Jan. 2017, file photo, shows the August Wilson Center for African Amercian Culture in downtown Pittsburgh built to honor Pittsburgh born playwright August Wilson. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
This Jan. 2017, file photo, shows the home at 809 Anaheim Street in the Hill District of Pittsburgh that was used in the filming of "Fences," the film directed by and starring Denzel Washington in the adaptation of a Pulitzer Price winning play by Pittsburgh born playwright August Wilson. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)