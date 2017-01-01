Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Vice President Joe Biden, center, turns away as he wipes away tears after President Barack Obama, right, surprised Biden during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday to present him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Barack Obama, right, honors Vice President Joe Biden, left, during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday. Obama surprised Biden and presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Barack Obama laughs with Vice President Joe Biden during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday. Obama presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Barack Obama presents Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Vice President Joe Biden laughs as President Barack Obama talks about him during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday. Obama surprised Biden an presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
A teen who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron has been identified as 17-year-old Ernest Anderson Jr. of Schumacher Avenue. Anderson was a senior at East high school.