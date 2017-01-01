Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Newly sworn in President Donald Trump with his wife first lady Melania Trump, shakes hands with Hillary Clinton, as they arrive for the inaugural luncheon at the Statuary Hall in the Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. Trump became the 45th president of the United States. Others are former President Bill Clinton, right, and Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump, second from left. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former President Jimmy Carter (L-R), Rosalynn Carter, Former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Former President George W. Bush wait for the 58th Presidential Inauguration to begin at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)