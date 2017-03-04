Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State's JaQuan Lyle, right, takes a shot over Indiana's Juwan Morgan, left, and Josh Newkirk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Indiana beat Ohio State 96-92. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana's Robert Johnson, right, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Marc Loving during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana's De'Ron Davis, left, drives the baseline against Ohio State's Micah Potter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana's Thomas Bryant, right, passes the ball around Ohio State's Jai'Sean Tate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana's Josh Newkirk, right, looks for an open pass as Ohio State's C.J. Jackson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Kam Williams, left, drives to the basket against Indiana's Josh Newkirk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Trevor Thompson, left, posts up against Indiana's Thomas Bryant during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Marc Loving, left, tries to dribble past Indiana's Robert Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana's Josh Newkirk, left, keeps the ball away from Ohio State's Jai'Sean Tate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Indiana beat Ohio State 96-92. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana's James Blackmon, left, dribbles past Ohio State's JaQuan Lyle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Indiana beat Ohio State 96-92. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Trevor Thompson, left, is fouled by Indiana's Zach McRoberts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Indiana beat Ohio State 96-92. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State had coach Thad Matta reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Indiana beat Ohio State 96-92. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Jai'Sean Tate, right, shoots over Indiana's Juwan Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Indiana beat Ohio State 96-92. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
