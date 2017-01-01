Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Fernando Alonso, of Spain, answers a question during a press conference for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Fernando Alonso, of Spain, drives down the main straightaway during the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Fernando Alonso, of Spain, prepares to drive during the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, walks to his pit box during the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, waits in his car during practice for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 12. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
As a former thespian, I am very familiar with the terms stage left and stage right. I’m even familiar with falling off a stage and into the orchestra pit, which I did about 10 years ago when I emceed our church Christmas concert in the Strongsville High school auditorium. Let me tell you this is not a good thing to do, especially in front of hundreds of people who gasp as you go down.