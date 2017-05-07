Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller throws in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis forces out Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer at second, but didn't complete the double play on Salvador Perez at first, in the second inning on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits an RBI single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer, right, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) during a rundown in the seventh inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Royals are playing in throwback Kansas City Monarchs uniforms and the Indians are playing in Cleveland Buckeyes uniforms as a tribute to the Negro Leagues. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes, right, congratulates relief pitcher Cody Allen, left, following a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Indians defeated the Royals 1-0. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Royals are playing in throw-back Kansas City Monarchs uniforms, Indians are playing in Cleveland Buckeyes uniforms as a tribute to the Negro Leagues. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a double off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Royals are playing in throw-back Kansas City Monarchs uniforms, Indians are playing in Cleveland Buckeyes uniforms as a tribute to the Negro Leagues. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor puts down a sacrifice bunt during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes hits a double off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes points to teammate Carlos Santana after scoring on a single by Santana during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)