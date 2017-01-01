Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion slides into home plate as Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado makes the tag in the fourth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Encarnacion was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons (left) tags out Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez on a steal to second base in the third inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer runs the bases after a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco in the first inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (left) scores on a single by Yan Gomes in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday in Cleveland. Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado is on the right. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson catches a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Martin Maldonado in the fourth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes hits an RBI-single off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco in the fourth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a single off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco in the fourth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer watches his ball after hitting a one-run double off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco in the seventh inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches. Austin Jackson scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer runs past Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado toward home plate in the seventh inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Zimmer was out at home plate. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer is tagged out at home plate by Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado in the seventh inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)