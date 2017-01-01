Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin, right, and catcher Roberto Perez celebrate after they defeated the Kansas City Royals in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers to Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar in the first inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the first inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis hits a RBI single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy in the third inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson singles in the third inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson scores on a RBI single by Jason Kipnis in the third inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez waits. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez scores on a RBI double by Austin Jackson in the fourth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting Pitcher Josh Tomlin (right) waits for Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio to run the bases after Bonifacio hit a solo home run in the fifth inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians Austin Jackson celebrates hitting a RBI double in the fourth inning of a game against the Kansas City Roylas, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez bunts in the third inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Travis Wood in the seventh inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer celebrates hitting a RBI double in the sixth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. The Indians won 10-1. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the seventh inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the fifth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. The Indians won 10-1.(AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corry Kluber sits int he dugout in the seventh inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Cleveland. The Indians won 10-1. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (right) and catcher Roberto Perez celebrate after they defeated the Kansas City Royals 10-1 in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and other tokens of affection mark the spot along South Main Street in Coventry Township where three middle school students were struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon, with two girls dying of their injuries.