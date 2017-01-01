Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion, left, celebrates with Carlos Santana (41) and Francisco Lindor after hitting a game-winning grand slam off Los Angeles Angels' Bud Norris during the 11th inning Tuesday in Cleveland. The Indians won 11-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion, left, celebrates with Carlos Santana (41) and Francisco Lindor after hitting a game-winning grand slam off Los Angeles Angels' Bud Norris during the 11th inning Tuesday in Cleveland. The Indians won 11-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion watches his game-winning grand slam off Los Angeles Angels' Bud Norris during the 11th inning Tuesday in Cleveland. The Indians won 11-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after hitting the game-winning grand slam off Los Angeles Angels' Bud Norris during the 11th inning Tuesday in Cleveland. The Indians won 11-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer slams into the wall after making a leaping catch for the out on Los Angeles Angels' Ben Revere during the t10th inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley makes a running catch for the out on Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols during the fourth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer celebrates with Yan Gomes (7) after hitting a grand slam off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez during the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez during the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez makes a throw to first base on a single by Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons during the third inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Ramirez was charged with a throwing error, and Simmons advanced to second. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun watches his three-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger during the third inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a one run double off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez during the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer watches his grand slam off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez during the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez reacts after giving up a grand slam to Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer during the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his solo home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez during the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez winds up during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger during the fifth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons throws out Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson at first base during the seventh inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)