Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (right) is congratulated by Michael Brantley after they scored on Ramirez's two-run home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet during the first inning of a game, Thursday in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers to San Diego Padres' Jose Pirela during the first inning of a game, Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet during the first inning of a game, Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jose Torres during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits an RBI single off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kevin Quackenbush during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion runs home on Jose Ramirez's RBI-single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion watches his RBI double off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jose Torres during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians acting manager Brad Mills, left, congratulates Yan Gomes after Gomes hit a solo home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jose Torres during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes, left, and relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong celebrate after the Indians defeated the San Diego Padres 11-2 in a game, Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall hits a two-run double off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kevin Quackenbush during the eighth inning of a game, Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)