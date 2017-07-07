Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann waits for Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall to run the bases after Chisenhall hit a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis runs out a double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall, right, is congratulated by Jose Ramirez after Chisenhall hit a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer is out at home plate as Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila looks toward first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Chad Bell during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, is caught trying to steal to second base by Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, right, is tagged out at third base by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall watches his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. Catcher Alex Avila is at left. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley heads to first after hitting a two-run double off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, right, and Jason Kipnis celebrate after scoring on a double by Michael Brantley during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his RBI single off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. Michael Brantley scored on the play. Catcher Alex Avila is at left. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)