Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (left) is congratulated by Yandy Diaz after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning Tuesday in Minneapolis. Ramirez hit a two-run home in the third. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin throws to the Minnesota Twins during the first inning Tuesday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier (left) is welcomed by Robbie Grossman after scoring on a Max Kepler sacrifice fly off Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin (front) during the first inning Tuesday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier (right) reaches safely as Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana (left) misses the throw during the first inning Tuesday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley (left) is congratulated by Lonnie Chisenhall after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning Tuesday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana drives in a run with a single off Minnesota Twins pitcher Phil Hughes during the fourth inning Tuesday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Albraham Almonte (left) is greeted by Francisco Lindor after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning Tuesday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)