Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez beats the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Logan Forsythe in the second inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Lonnie Chisenhall rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Erik Gonzalez rolls to the ground after tagging out Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes on a double play in the sixth Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Erik Gonzalez watches his home-run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A mock version of Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez created by Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer and some teammates rests in the home dugout on Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez holds up a hard line drive he caught against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates a win with Lonnie Chisenhall against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez missplays a ball hit by Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor in the first inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor helps up his teammate and second baseman Erik Gonzalez after Gonzalez completed a double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor makes his way to third base after a hit by Indians left fielder Daniel Robertson in the first inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez makes his way to third base on a hit from Indians center fielder Austin Jackson in the first inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion "walks the parrot" after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning on Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion "walks the parrot" after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor shares a laugh with Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley in the seventh inning Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion rests on second base while the Los Angeles Dodgers infield talks in the fifth inning on Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians left fielder Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a home-run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning on Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Dodgers 12-5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)