Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley scores past Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz on a single by Jason Kipnis during the third inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Indians won 12-4. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (22) and Lonnie Chisenhall celebrate their team's 12-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana catches a pop fly to get out Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura during the seventh inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor hits a two-run double off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Casey Fien during the third inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez scores on a double by Francisco Lindor against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in a game, Sunday, in Cleveland. The Indians won 12-4. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (left) scores past Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz on a sacrifice fly by Lonnie Chisenhall during the third inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis signs autographs before a game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his two-run home run as Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz looks on during the third inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chase De Jong during the first inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez hits a two-run double off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Dillon Overton during the seventh inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Indians won 12-4. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez hits an RBI single off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chase De Jong during the third inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley (right) gets congratulations from Francisco Lindor after hitting a two run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Casey Fien during the third inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Casey Fien during the third inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte makes a running catch to get out Seattle Mariners' Carlos Ruiz during the fifth inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz (right) crosses home plate past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez after hittng a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin during the second inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
