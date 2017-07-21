Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion is tagged out at home plate by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin during the fourth inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez throws out Toronto Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales at first base during the third inning Friday in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (right) congratulates Edwin Encarnacion after Encarnacion hit a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada during the second inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer winds up during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his grounder off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada during the fifth inning Friday in Cleveland. Brantley was safe at first base, Francisco Lindor was out at second, and Roberto Perez scored. Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion hits a two-run double off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales hits an RBI single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the first inning Friday in Cleveland. Jose Bautista scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez follows through on an RBI single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada during the fifth inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada during the second inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte watches his three-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jeff Beliveau during the seventh inning Friday in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Ryan Merritt (right) is congratulated by catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
