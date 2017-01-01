Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a three run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the first inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a three run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the first inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez during the first inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the third inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates a two run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the second inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor gets out Detroit Tigers' James McCann during the sixth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann forces out Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez at home plate on a ball hit by Abraham Almonte during the fifth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes (left) and closer Cody Allen celebrate a 13-6 victory against the Detroit Tigers Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, and Lonnie Chisenhall celebrate a 13-6 victory against the Detroit Tigers Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (right) gets congratulations from Edwin Encarnacion (center) after hitting a three run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez as catcher James McCann looks on during the eighth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)