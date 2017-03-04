Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez hits an RBI double during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Oakland Athletics' Josh Smith walks back to the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer is congratulated by coach Matt Quatraro after Guyer hit a home run during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez, right, is congratulated by Daniel Robertson after Gonzalez hit a three-run home run during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis watches a three-run home run by Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez, left, talks with starting pitcher Mike Clevinger during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Indians' Kyle Crockett signs autographs for fans before a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall, left, scores as Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell watches during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Indians' Mike Clevinger throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Indians' Chris Colabello, left, congratulates Abraham Almonte and Roberto Perez after they scored during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, scores as Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell watches during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
