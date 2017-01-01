Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall hits an RBI-single off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels in the fifth inning of a game, Monday, in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco adjusts his cap as he waits for Adrian Beltre to run the bases after Beltre hit a three-run home run in the first inning of a game, Monday, in Cleveland. Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo (left) is safe at second base on a double as Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (right) reaches but can't make the tag in the first inning of a game, Monday in Cleveland. Second base umpire Tony Randazzo watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana grounds into a fielders choice in the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, in Cleveland. Santana was safe at first base. Francisco Lindor scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (left) hugs Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli after giving Napoli a 2016 American League championship ring before a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Indians, Monday in Cleveland. Napoli played on the 2016 Indians team. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre (left) tags out Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis at third base in the first inning of a game, Monday, n Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer watches his ball after hitting an RBI-single off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels in the third inning of a game, Monday in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion (left) and Carlos Santana celebrate after both score on Lonnie Chisenhall's two-run single in the sixth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits an RBI-single off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Tanner Scheppers in the sixth inning of a game, Monday in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)