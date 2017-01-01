Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez tags out Los Angeles Angels' Ben Revere attempting to steal second base during the fourth inning Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Giovanny Urshela, right, is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels' Juan Graterol while attempting to score on a double by Bradley Zimmer in the fifth inning Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning Thursday in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher JC Ramirez during the second inning Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer scores past Los Angeles Angels' Martin Maldonado on a single by Francisco Lindor during the seventh inning Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun (56) scores past Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez on single by C.J. Cron during the fifth inning Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer singles off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher JC Ramirez during the second inning Thursday in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, and Francisco Lindor, celebrate a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (12) and Bradley Zimmer (4) celebrate a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen celebrates a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)