Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor watches his solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Danny Barnes in the tenth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar delivers in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday in Cleveland. Salazar pitched seven inning striking out eight batters in his first game back off the disabled list. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson (20) catches a foul ball by Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte in the fifth inning Saturday in Cleveland. Almonte was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, looks to throw to first base to get Toronto Blue Jays' Ryan Goins in the third inning Saturday in Cleveland. Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar (left) was also tagged out on the play for a double play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Blue Jays' Ryan Goins dives unsuccessfully for a single by Cleveland Indians' Giovanny Urshela in the fifth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Blue Jays' Darwin Barney tries but cannot field a single hit by Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley in the fourth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion hits against Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning Saturday in Cleveland. Encarnacion was out at first base but Francisco Lindor scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley hits a double off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman in the sixth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Blue Jays' Steve Pearce (left) congratulates Justin Smoak after Smoak hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller in the eighth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (right) tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Darwin Barney on a steal at second base in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday in Cleveland. Second base umpire Quinn Wolcott (top) watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar delivers in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Danny Barnes in the 10th inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Giovanny Urshela, left, douses teammate Francisco Lindor after Lindor hit a solo home run in the 10th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)