Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (center) Jason Kipnis (right) Jose Ramirez (left) and Edwin Encarnacion (10) celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Houston Astros in a game, Saturday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (12) and Bradley Zimmer celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Houston Astros in a game, Saturday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller delivers during the eighth inning of a game against the Houston Astros, Saturday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall (8) celebrates his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers with Bradley Zimmer during the fourth inning of a game, Saturday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall watches his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers during the fourth inning of a game, Saturday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis watches his RBI single during the second inning of a game against the Houston Astros, Saturday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers during the first inning of a game against the Houston Astros, Saturday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers during the seventh inning of a game against the Houston Astros, Saturday in Houston. On the pitch, Jose Altuve broke up Clevinger's no-hitter. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (left) laughs with second baseman Jason Kipnis during a video review of Houston Astros' Josh Reddick's stolen base during the sixth inning of a game, Saturday in Houston. Reddick was ruled out on the play. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger leaps over the third base line on his way to the pitcher's mound during the sixth inning of a game against the Houston Astros, Saturday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (left) steals second past Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) during the fifth inning of a game, Saturday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
