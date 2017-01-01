Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (left) tags out Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (right) during the fourth inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. Ramirez was caught stealing on the play. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrates with teammates after his solo home run during the ninth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. The Indians defeated the Royals 3-1. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor celebrates his solo home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera during the ninth inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. The Indians defeated the Royals 3-1. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (right) hugs relief pitcher Andrew Miller (left) following a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. The Indians defeated the Royals 3-1. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana kisses a medallion while rounding the bases after his solo home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera during the ninth inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. The Indians defeated the Royals 3-1. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor celebrates his ninth inning solo home run against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. The Indians won, 3-1. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion connects on a single in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis follows through on an RBI single in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Jason Kipnis in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis reaches first base on a single before the toss to Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Vargas in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield tags out the Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (11) trying to steal second in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The ongoing liquidation sale at the shuttered Akron City Centre Hotel inadvertently exposed at least hundreds of hotel guest records, including photocopies of still-current driver’s licenses and credit cards, to prospective bargain hunters wandering the rooms.