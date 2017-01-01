Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor reaches first base safely as Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) loses the throw during the fourth inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias throws out Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis at first base on a ground ball during the second inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers center fielder Tyler Collins dives for a fly ball by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez that went for a triple during the fourth inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (left) tags out Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) at third base during the fourth inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (12) and Michael Brantley celebrate scoring on a Jose Ramirez triple against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a two-run triple against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez can't make the play on a bunt single by Detroit Tigers' Jim Adduci during the seventh inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the seventh inning Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (left) and Lonnie Chisenhall celebrate after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez (left) and Francisco Lindor celebrate after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (left) and relief pitcher Cody Allen celebrate after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)