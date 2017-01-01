Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians pitcher Danny Salazar throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning Monday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley grounds out but drives in a run in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins, Monday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes (left) scores on a ground out by Michael Brantley in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins, Monday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (right) congratulates Francisco Lindor after he scored on a hit by Edwin Encarnacion in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins, Monday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Twins center fielder Max Kepler catches a pop fly off the bat of Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall in the fourth inning Monday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)