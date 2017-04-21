Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana kicks the mound as Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer rounds the bases on his tow-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, left, forces out Chicago White Sox's Omar Narvaez at second base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson, right, scores on a wild pitch by Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana as catcher Omar Narvaez applies a late tag during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer, right, celebrates with Jason Kipnis after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes hits a sacrifice bunt against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes after they defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
